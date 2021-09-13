Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $51.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

