Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 1-Day Volume Hits $28.85 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $144.51 million and approximately $28.85 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00076101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00122766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00172766 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,127.61 or 1.00158967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.96 or 0.07297496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.67 or 0.00884829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

