Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 1,492 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $53,205.75.

On Monday, July 12th, Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80.

AOSL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 259,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,655. The firm has a market cap of $754.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. Research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

