Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Stake Reduced by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,048 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $27,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 114,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the period.

BATS IVAL opened at $28.55 on Monday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

