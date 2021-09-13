Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,998 shares during the period. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF makes up about 2.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QMOM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 113,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of QMOM opened at $51.36 on Monday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.