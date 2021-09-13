Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,698 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $27,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QVAL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period.

BATS QVAL opened at $34.96 on Monday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.