Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,072 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,072 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 70,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,513,000 after purchasing an additional 158,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,683 shares of company stock worth $1,259,381. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,704. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

