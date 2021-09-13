Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,262 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 125.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up approximately 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $57,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,273 shares of company stock worth $15,608,114 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.03. 41,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.81 and a 200 day moving average of $284.76. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.13 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

