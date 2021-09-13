Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,931 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SiTime worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.30. 3,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,547. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.54. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $232.27.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SITM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $366,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $34,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,066. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

