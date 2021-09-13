Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,428 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,428 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,983,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 76,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 144,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WGO. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.