Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,030 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,628. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

