Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cognex by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,090 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,007. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

