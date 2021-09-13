Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 566.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 89,210 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.95. 1,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,107. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

