Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 63,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $16,130,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 63,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,306. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.04. The firm has a market cap of $328.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.