Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 109.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ultra Clean worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ultra Clean by 76.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 8.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at $171,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 95.2% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 167,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth about $808,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,249. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

