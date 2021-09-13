Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 117.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FND. Barclays upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,234. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.88. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

