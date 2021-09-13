Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 2,237 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.4% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $376.37. The company had a trading volume of 326,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,549. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.58 and its 200 day moving average is $327.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.