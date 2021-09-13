Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 4,791 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 148.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,777. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

