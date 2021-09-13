Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 5,746 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after buying an additional 426,321 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 95,519 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4,355.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $11,300,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.43. 3,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,959. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.29.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

