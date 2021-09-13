Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 6,191 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,015 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.44. 40,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

