Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF makes up about 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 2.22% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,213,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,059,000 after acquiring an additional 211,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SENT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,386. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.37.

