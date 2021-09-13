Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 21,450.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 112.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,724 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $32,638,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

