Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 35,958.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,654 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534,823 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brinker International by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after buying an additional 391,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 628,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 260,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.09. 6,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,170. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.