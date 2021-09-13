Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $496.82. 30,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,111. The firm has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $483.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

