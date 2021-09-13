Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Five9 by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 115.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 18.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.65.

FIVN traded down $3.87 on Monday, hitting $169.64. 59,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,193. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.93 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.