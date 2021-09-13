Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8,362.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,531 shares of company stock valued at $52,605,591 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.54. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.