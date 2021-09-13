Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 123.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of MarineMax worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 70.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MarineMax by 135.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 131.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

