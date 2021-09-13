Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 40,652.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Papa John’s International by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 150.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after buying an additional 162,047 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 620,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,733. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $132.14.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.