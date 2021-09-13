Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHK traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,429. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

