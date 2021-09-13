Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Zscaler by 114.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 25.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $2,122,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.67.

Shares of ZS traded down $8.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.17. The stock had a trading volume of 82,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,932. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.89 and its 200 day moving average is $209.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

