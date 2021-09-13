Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27,195.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Western Digital by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,793,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 81,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

