Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $96,606,000 after buying an additional 98,508 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $138.77. The company had a trading volume of 315,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,636. The stock has a market cap of $125.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.14 and its 200-day moving average is $131.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

