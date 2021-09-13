Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,216,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,615,000 after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,926,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

PH traded up $5.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.87. 13,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,117. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.15 and its 200 day moving average is $305.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

