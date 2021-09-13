Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 132.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $255,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,592 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

