Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 21.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 35.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $233,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 188,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,347. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $71.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

