Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.3% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,175 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $95,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,714 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.40. 98,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,637. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

