Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. Airbnb accounts for about 1.3% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Airbnb by 637.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.84. 219,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,769,367. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.96. The company has a market cap of $100.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.73.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,214,569 shares of company stock valued at $323,657,254. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

