Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,595 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total transaction of $55,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,678.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,945,739. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $11.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.68. 3,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,232. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $135.10 and a 52-week high of $275.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 214.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.83.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.