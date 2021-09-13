Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,894 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 25,679.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,393,000 after acquiring an additional 91,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 99,947 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.79. 9,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,349. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.