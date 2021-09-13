Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,254 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $208,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,371. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $149.95.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBA. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

