Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,575 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after purchasing an additional 185,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 27.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 282,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 5.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

BC traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.87. 10,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

