Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,865 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 25,294.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,148,000 after buying an additional 33,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,654,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $190.15. 11,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,797. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $115.87 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.46 and a 200 day moving average of $181.55.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

