Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,916 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Expedia Group makes up 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,384 shares of company stock worth $9,676,942 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.92. The stock had a trading volume of 53,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,952. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Bank of America reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.