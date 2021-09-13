Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 58,862 Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Everi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,222,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Everi by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 263,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Everi by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Everi by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.00. 11,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

In other news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,950.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.