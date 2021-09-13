Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 129.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after acquiring an additional 293,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.29. 47,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.17. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,127 shares of company stock valued at $7,243,030 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

