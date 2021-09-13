Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Boot Barn worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $34,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $84.12. 2,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

