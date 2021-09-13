Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the quarter. MaxLinear makes up 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 6,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $316,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,904 shares of company stock worth $374,709 and have sold 207,637 shares worth $9,860,801. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.