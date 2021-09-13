Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $40,993,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,919,000 after buying an additional 225,707 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,073. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

