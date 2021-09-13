Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $187.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,707. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.03. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.45 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

