Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 116.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after buying an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after buying an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,557,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,261,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,101,400 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.70. 15,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,685. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average of $164.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.